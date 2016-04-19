So Much Shade: Wiz Khalifa Says Yeezy Will “Never” Jump Over Jumpman

We can assume the Wests will never gift Wiz Khalifa a free pair of Yeezys.

Like the super chill dude he is, the Taylor Gang chief recently did an interview with YouTube’s Dubai sneaker channel Money Kicks. In the clip, Wiz is handed Yeezys but quickly quips, “You know I can’t touch those. I ain’t touching those.”

After a quick laugh, the shoe is removed from Wiz’s sight. He was also asked if he thinks Yeezy jumped over Jumpman, as Kanye so infamously rapped. Wiz’s response?

“Nah, hell no. Never. Jordan is a brand that’s not going nowhere. That’s like Chuck Taylor.”

The host also asked “Do you like the Yeezys?” to which Khalifa responded: “Nah, I don’t. I don’t hate anything, I just don’t like that shoe.”

Wiz Khalifa and Kanye West got into it on Twitter recently after Kanye mistook one of Wiz’s tweets for a jab at his wife Kim Kardashian. Kanye proceeded to make fun of Wiz’s pants, and ultimately brought Wiz and Amber Rose’s son Sebastian into the confrontation.

Wiz and Amber seemed to squash the beef with Kim and Kanye, but it appears all is not well after all.

Check out a clip above.

SOURCE: Complex, Instagram | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty