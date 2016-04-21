Cara Delevingne Raps Better Than Your Favorite Rapper & Here’s The Proof

Cara Delevingne is such a cool chick.

The famed 23-year-old model and actress proved she can give your favorite rapper a run for his/her money whenever she feels like it. Putting the Instagram video feature to great use, Cara raps part of Kendrick Lamar‘s hit song “Alright” – and doesn’t trip up, not even for a moment.

It was pretty dope, but honestly we’d expect nothing less from her.

She also took a moment to record herself rapping one of our favorite songs of the year, Yo Gotti‘s “Down in the DM.”

We like how hip-hop looks on Ms. Delevingne. Watch the clips above and follow her Instagram account for more.

PHOTO & VIDEO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty