Prince Fans Help Legend Reign Over Billboard’s “Top 200 Albums” Chart

Even on the other side, Prince reigns.

According to reports, the legend took the top two spots on the Billboard 200 Albums chart with his greatest hits set, The Very Best Of, and the Purple Rain soundtrack album, both projects reentering the charts following his death on April 21.

From Billboard:

The Very Best of Prince marks the Purple One’s fifth No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart, and first since 3121 debuted atop the list on April 8, 2006, spending one week at No. 1.

The Very Best of Prince earned 179,000 equivalent album units in the week ending April 21 (up 10,872 percent compared to the previous week). Of that sum, 100,000 were in traditional album sales (up 11,232 percent). As for Purple Rain, it shifted 69,000 units (63,000 in pure album sales, up 3,101 percent).

The site adds this interesting tidbit:

Prince died April 21, the final day of the latest tracking week for the new chart, meaning that fans rushed to purchase his music in the roughly half-day left in the tracking week (after the news broke around 10 a.m. PT), enough to send him to Nos. 1 and 2. We will see continued impact from the icon’s passing on the following week’s chart, dated May 14 (reflecting activity in the week ending April 28).

If you didn’t know who Prince was then, you certainly know now. Click here for some of his best moments.

SOURCE: Billboard | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty