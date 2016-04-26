7 Of Beyonce’s Braided “Lemonade” ‘Dos You’ll Want To Try This Summer

It’s been days and we’re still drunk in love off Beyonce‘s Lemonade.

The queen served her hour-long visual album in story form, perhaps allowing the world a rare and suspenseful peek into part of her personal life. Whether Bey highlights her own narrative or is more-so exposing the challenges that come with Black womanhood, we’re not sure. But what’s not open to disagreement is that Lemonade stands for a powerful tale of healing – not only for women, but an entire race of people.

What a story she wove.

Lemonade is all about Black culture. Just in time, Bey comes for all your cultural appropriating edges as a reminder of where braids really come from. Hint: None of it began with the Kardashians.

From cornrows to box braids and braided pigtails, Beyonce rocks it all. She even channels Nefertiti in a towering crown of braids, a remarkably regal moment in a slew of visually stunning scenes.

Simply put, she slayed and we’ve got to big up our girl. Check out the braided styles that gave Lemonade all the more power. First up is Yoncé’s album cover art above.

Beyonce teamed up with her longtime hairstylist Kim Kimble to achieve braided notability. “Showing off natural texture was intentional. It wasn’t about humidity or difficulty to manage, but about historical time periods,” Kim told The Cut.

This look won us all. Kim said of the style, “Braids are big in this section. This look was inspired by Nefertiti, Egyptian culture, and royalty. The look is of braids stacked on top of each other to make a crown. Hair is a woman’s crown. Beyoncé is like royalty when it comes to music, business, being a woman, and being a mother. She is the creme de la creme.”

We’ve been loving Beyonce’s cornrows since the start of her career and fans can’t get enough of her revitalized throwback look. Blonde and braided back, Bey takes us back to her Destiny’s Child days. Not to mention, she paired ’em with her rock and roll video “Don’t Hurt Yourself,” and it was super sexy. Take a closer look at the style above – which she also wore in her cover art.

In the fourth song on the track, “Sorry,” Bey rocks a flurry of braided styles alongside her dancers and tennis champion Serena Williams. Kim Kimble revealed that Lemonade wasn’t just about braids, it was about texture in general. “As you see in the whole video, texture is really big right now. We didn’t do a lot of textured styles in the past and wanted to do more of it. You notice a lot of texture throughout the video from women in the background to her dancers — it’s all about celebrating texture. The whole video is paying homage to women’s culture,” she explained.

This cute look appeared in the first single to drop from the album. In “Formation,” Beyonce rocks blonde braids styled to the side, as well as the braided pigtails below, and pairs both with fur and an onslaught of stylish accessories.

Bonus: We also loved Zendaya’s braided Lemonade slayage.

Click here if, like us, you’re still going crazy over the album. Big ups, Bey.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram