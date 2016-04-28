Bey Got Jokes: “Boycott Beyoncé” T-Shirts Are Now Available At The Formation World Tour

the first concert t-shirt I've bought in years #BoycottBeyonce pic.twitter.com/slrBt2JbEz — Maeve McDermott (@maeve_mcdermott) April 28, 2016

Beyoncé kicked her Formation World Tour off in Miami on Wednesday alongside Snapchat king DJ Khaled and all of his famous hip-hop friends – but more on that here.

What we’re really interested in is her uncanny ability to turn lemons into Lemonade, most recently via her tour merch. If you’ll recall, earlier this year the Miami Fraternal Order of Police urged the boycott of Beyoncé’s impending world tour following the release of her “Formation” video and her Black Panther-themed Super Bowl 50 halftime show.

From CNN: “To taint police officers globally in the Super Bowl is really wrong,” said Sgt. Ed Mullins, president of the Sergeants Benevolent Association in New York City. Mullins said the boycott, which he supports, would involve officers refusing to work paid off-duty security for the event, not refusing to perform regular law enforcement duties.

Bey ignored her haters until a recent ELLE interview, where she commented:

“I mean, I’m an artist and I think the most powerful art is usually misunderstood. But anyone who perceives my message as anti-police is completely mistaken. I have so much admiration and respect for officers and the families of officers who sacrifice themselves to keep us safe. But let’s be clear: I am against police brutality and injustice. Those are two separate things. If celebrating my roots and culture during Black History Month made anyone uncomfortable, those feelings were there long before a video and long before me. I’m proud of what we created and I’m proud to be a part of a conversation that is pushing things forward in a positive way.”

The worldwide superstar doubled down on her thoughts during her first Formation show in Miami, providing concertgoers the option to purchase a merch shirt that reads “Boycott Beyoncé.”

What a sense of humor on that woman. For more on her tour, head over to Beyonce.com.

