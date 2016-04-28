The Must-See Moments From Day 1 Of Beyonce’s Formation World Tour

Yesterday was a great day for the BeyHive.

Beyoncé kicked her Formation World Tour off in Miami with Snapchat king DJ Khaled and some of his best hip-hop buds. Thanks to Khaled, Bey boasted an all hip-hop opening with performances by Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, Yo Gotti, Future, and even Trick Daddy. The show took place at Marlins Park and was filled to the brim with throwback hits. But of course, Bey also performed her new Lemonade material for the first time – and it was everything. Even if you weren’t there, chances are you saw some part of her first concert, because a lot of it made its way onto social media.

One sweet moment placed Bey in prep mode behind the scenes with her supportive daughter, Blue Ivy, and another showed the Queen with her “beautiful” husband, Jay Z.

Besides the madness taking place on stage, Bey mocked the Miami Police Union. In case you’re lost in the sauce, the Union previously had its heart set on boycotting her upcoming Miami concert. Bey’s response to her anti-police accusers? “Boycott Beyoncé” t-shirts over in merch.

It’s an exciting new chapter for Beyoncé fans. Check out some of the dopest moments from Day 1 below.

1. Blue’s reminder.

Bey spoke on her 1997 start in the business and pointed to her “sister” Kelly Rowland in the crowd. She told everyone: “Driving to rehearsal today, my daughter said ‘Mommy are we going to your work?’ She saw a huge stadium, and she reminded me that I dreamed of this day my whole life and I’m so grateful.”

2. The “Me, Myself, & I” moment.

One throwback hit performed by Bey was Dangerously In Love cut, “Me, Myself, And I.” During this part of her concert, she told the audience: “No one is responsible for your happiness but you. Just remember that you always have yourself, so you’re never alone.”

3. “Single Ladies” appreciation.

We’re not sure if it was rehearsed (it looked like a totally genuine moment) but either way, Bey brought two fans on stage and they killed the viral “Single Ladies” choreography. So much so, Beyoncé just stood back and watched.

4. The Prince tribute.

Like the rest of the world, Bey is still mourning the sudden death of legend Prince. During the second half of the show, “Purple Rain” blasted from speakers and the onstage video cube turned purple. Beyoncé also urged the audience to scream for Prince protegé Vanity, who died earlier this year.

5. Beyonce Always On Beat.

Bey got all Third Ward trill on us and went off to O.T. Genasis’ “Cut It.” Watch above.

6. Mrs. Carter.

In another heartfelt moment, Bey dedicated “Halo” to Jay Z. “I want to dedicate this song to my beautiful husband, I love you so much,” she told the crowd. How sweet.

