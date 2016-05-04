Beyonce Blasts Anti-LGBT “Bathroom Law” Passed In North Carolina

Bey speaks, we listen.

In the midst of her Formation World Tour, Beyonce took a moment to share an important message about North Carolina and their anti-LGBTQ “bathroom law.” The new legislation prevents transgender women and men from using restrooms that don’t coincide with the sex information on their birth certificates.

The show must go on, so instead of canceling last night’s Carter-Finley Stadium concert in Raleigh, NC, Bey took a moment to tell fans how she really feels. Here’s what the Queen had to say in a statement posted to her website:

North Carolina has been drawing the attention of the masses for new legislation that blocks cities and local governments from passing anti-discrimination measures that could protect gay and transgender people.

It all began earlier this year when Charlotte passed a decree expanding North Carolina’s anti-discrimination laws allowing LGBT people protection in places of public accommodation. The ordinance, which was set to go into effect on April 1st, would allow transgender people to use the bathrooms of the gender they identify as, amongst other progressive rights.

Rather than accepting the progression in LGBT rights, that same night, legislators returned to the state house to overrule the ordinance that would ban discrimination against LGBT people. At a special session, North Carolina’s General Assembly proposed and passed the House Bill 2 (HB2) — what has now come to be known as the “Bathroom Bill.”

As The Formation World Tour makes its stop in the Tar Heel state in the midst of such a controversial time, we think it is important for us to bring attention to those who are committed to being good and carrying on the message of equality in this core of controversy.

Among the many organizations doing the good work to get this bill overturned, there is Equality NC, a local organization dedicated to securing equal rights and justice for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) North Carolinians.

To accomplish these goals, Equality NC tirelessly lobbies the North Carolina General Assembly, executive branch, and local governments, broadcast LGBT news, stories and content, and mobilize our communities on issues that matter, including marriage equality, parental rights, inclusive anti-bullying policies, employment discrimination, hate violence, privacy rights, sexuality education, adoption, domestic partnerships, and HIV/AIDS.

Learn more about how you can support Equality NC by donating, volunteering, becoming an ambassador, attending an event, or simply spreading the word!

