Chrissy Teigen’s Incredible Post-Baby Body Steals The Show At Family Crab Boil

Chrissy Teigen is settling into motherhood quite nicely – and shedding all that baby weight in just three weeks? An added bonus.

Baby Luna‘s parents spent their Wednesday cuddling up to each other and cooking for a crab boil party. Extending the invite to a few friends and family members, John Legend’s wifey took the opportunity to show off her amazing post-baby body in a pair of jean shorts, gladiator sandals, and an off-the-shoulder shirt.

And she won.

Chrissy’s mom was so proud, she shared a few photos of her daughter and happy times with the family. When visible, the model’s long legs completely stole the show.

In one photo, captioned “Visiting Lulu,” Chrissy blew her friends a kiss while holding her baby girl close in a super fuzzy blanket.

A family full of beautiful girls – John’s a lucky man.

