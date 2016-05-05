What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Channing Tatum Announces “Magic Mike Live” Show, George Clooney Hits “Carpool Karaoke,” & More

Yes, please.

While making his Facebook Live debut, Channing Tatum dropped some very sexy news. He announced Las Vegas’ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino will host a live version of film franchise Magic Mike. Channing told his social media friends: “We want to change what male entertainment has been for years. For 40, 50 years, it hasn’t changed, and we want to make it better. We got to do some different stuff and have some fun in different ways and make it more of a conversation instead of just men going up there and trying to tell you what you should think is sexy. We really want to hear from you.”

Stay tuned for more details on Magic Mike Live.

What better way to get to know a celebrity than with Carpool Karaoke?

The latest episode of James Corden‘s beloved series features not one, but three very famous names. None other than George Clooney, Julia Roberts, and Gwen Stefani join Corden in the HOV carpool lane, then kill “Hollaback Girl” and more. Watch it go down above.

#Winning.

People v O.J. Simpson actor Sterling K. Brown has just been cast in the new film Marshall, which will follow former Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall as “he teams with young Jewish lawyer Sam Friedman,” to defend Joseph Spell, who was accused of rape.

We recently watched Brown play Christopher Darden in the riveting FX series about O.J. Simpson’s murder trial. Stay tuned for more details as they surface.

Lamar Odom had a hard time digesting Caitlyn Jenner‘s transition. In the upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the NBA baller meets Caitlyn for the first time.

Us Weekly reports:

In the clip, Khloé Kardashian reveals that her ex Odom, 36, is apprehensive about coming face-to-face with his former father-in-law as a woman. “Lamar is really nervous about meeting Caitlyn,” the Strong Looks Better Naked author, 31, tells her hair and makeup team.

Watch the preview above.

During Wednesday’s episode of The Tonight Show, Captain America: Civil War stars Jeremy Renner, Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, and Sebastian Stan joined host Jimmy Fallon in a game of “musical beers.”

Watch the hilarious video above to find out just what this game entails.

