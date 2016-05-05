Khloe Kardashian Blasted For “Completely Insensitive” Photo Under Fidel Castro’s Name

Just as Kim K. gets serious about raising awareness for the Armenian Genocide, her younger sister Khloe Kardashian gets blasted for being culturally insensitive.

KoKo paid a visit to Cuba this week and flicked it up with the fam bam, as well as best friend Malika Haqq. In true Kardashian style, the krew smoked Cubans in red lipstick and referenced Pablo Escobar in IG photo captions, because Kanye. Most of the photos were super cute, but one struck a nerve with the public.

The reality TV star posed solo dolo underneath Dictator Fidel Castro’s name in Havana, the capital of Cuba. Many who commented feel she has to know Castro’s responsible for the deaths of thousands. Some even referred to her and Kim Kardashian’s public pleas to get the Armenian Genocide recognized.

Here’s some of the commentary, courtesy of Gossip Cop:

“If youve ever taken a sophomore history class you’d know who the f**k fidel castro is and why you shouldnt glorify his name,” one person wrote in the comments, adding, “How ignorant of you.” Another user said, “Educate yourself. Fidel is a murderer. You standing under his name is the equivalent of standing under a Hitler sign. You are all uneducated morons.”

Another person noted, “You and your sister talk about the Armenian genocide and want to bring awareness to it, yet you do something like this. With all the money you have, you should invest a little and educate yourself.” Meanwhile, one fan urged, “Please remove this picture. It is very offensive to us Cubans,” while another stated, “If you only knew the struggles us Cubans went and go through just to see our families, our home, you would have a different view of the picture you just posted.”

It’s not clear if Khloe was directly responding to the backlash when she posted her last photo in Cuba, but the shoe certainly fits. Her message reads, in part: “With everyday, my goal is to expand my mind. Now, it has been filled with new memories and knowledge of culture, food, traditions, daily life…. It will never go back to yesterday’s dimensions! I’m so blessed to be able to appreciate another’s culture.”

The photo in question can still be viewed on her account. Leave your thoughts below.

