Khloe Jokes About Remarrying Lamar Odom, Plus See Footage From His Hospital Stay

Lamar Odom may be spiraling down a toxic path again.

On Sunday, the troubled athlete was seen drinking in the middle of the day at a Los Angeles bar. According to Gossip Cop, it’s the second time Lamar was spotted drinking since his near fatal overdose on drugs and sexual enhancement pills at a Nevada brothel.

The site reports:

This time around, while a friend of Odom’s shopped, he drank cognac in one of mall’s bars, where he chatted up different women, before paying $60 and leaving. Interestingly, on Sunday’s “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” Khloe Kardashian tells Odom on the flight home from Kanye West’s “Yeezy Season 3” fashion show in February about how he was in a coma for four days, but even though he miraculously survived, he needs “to be a little more afraid.” She tells her estranged husband, “You’re very rare. Bad things can happen if you go back to that life. This is a second chance.”

Interestingly enough, Khloe joked about remarrying her estranged husband following his miraculous recovery. On Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, “Khloe and Lamar started talking about the idea of remarriage and Khloe revealed that she and Lamar are ‘definitely getting out of this marriage’ because it’s ‘been a little tainted.’ But she also joked that she’ll remarry Lamar ‘if he’s lucky.’ ‘I’ll say my prayers,’ Lamar told Khloe,” according to E!.

Watch the moment here. Sunday’s episode also showed actual footage of Lamar in the hospital following his Nevada incident. TMZ writes: “Sunday night’s show featured Lamar hooked up to various forms of life support last October…During the episode the family talks about how Lamar looked in a Nevada hospital bed. They showed Lamar these pics after he’d completed his recovery at Cedars-Sinai in L.A.”

Click here to see the footage. We hope Lamar is able to maintain his sobriety.

