Bella Hadid Covers ELLE Magazine, Opens Up About Relationship With The Weeknd

Bella Hadid slays as ELLE magazine’s June covergirl in sheer tights, a black leotard, and a cute beret she paired with a matching belt.

Snagging a cover that her big sister Gigi hasn’t, the 19-year-old holds onto her own hips and locks eyes with the camera while showing off the silhouette of her body in the sexy look. Inside, Bella talks about her famous boyfriend, famous siblings, and famous photographs.

Check out some excerpts below.

On being the “typical” middle child of siblings Gigi and Anwar:

“I am definitely the typical middle child. I love making sure everybody around me is happy, peaceful, and satisfied.”

On boyfriend Abel Tesfaye, better known as The Weeknd:

“I love seeing him happy and passionate about his art. Being able to see how he works, and put both of our workplaces together, turned out to be really beautiful.”

Bella Hadid Stars in ELLE, Reveals Her Secret to Taking Perfect Photos #fashion #model pic.twitter.com/IEtl5w9kLG — fashionmodelsnap (@FModelSnap) May 9, 2016

On her secret to taking the perfect photograph:

“My mom always taught me to think about something happy when I’m working, because it kind of shows through your face. I used to think about my horses, but now I think about other things.”

Head over to ELLE for more from Bella and check out the dope photos above.

SOURCE: ELLE | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram, Twitter