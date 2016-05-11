The Currys: Riley Has Her Eye On You, Steph Accepts NBA MVP Award, & Ayesha’s Incredible Kitchen

Riley Curry has her 👀 on you https://t.co/o3VzjEbRPe — Vine (@vine) May 10, 2016

The Curry family is off the court, in front of the cameras, and in the kitchen.

Going viral is little Riley‘s forte, and this week was no different as she let us all know she’s got her eye on us without saying a word at all. Riley let her sassy personality shine through with just a flick of the wrist and a cold glare for anyone who wanted a piece of the tough 3-year-old as she walked by.

While Riley made waves on social media, her handsome father accepted the NBA MVP award. Steph was blown away at the idea that he’s the first unanimous MVP, telling the crowd:

“I looked at the list of everybody who’s won the MVP award,” Curry said, “And they’re legends. To be the first unanimous MVP award winner, it’s something I don’t know how to put into words … I’m out here playing the game and doing what I love to do.”

He also spoke about his teammates, the Golden State Warriors:

“I think we need to appreciate what we have right now,” Curry said. “We want to keep it together … appreciate the bond we have and how much fun we have.”

While Riley takes names and hubby collects trophies, Mama Curry invited us into her kitchen. Giving us the V.I.P treatment, Ayesha showed off two refrigerators, two ovens, a French stove, walk-in pantry, and more.

We even got a quick cameo from Riley. Watch the Warrior women work above – plus a little of Steph too.

SOURCE: Complex, Twitter | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty