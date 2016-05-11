Draya Michele Puts Remarkable Post-Baby Body On Full Display At Chymoji Launch Event

Being a mom to two hasn’t stopped Draya Michele‘s hustle one bit – the Mint Swim designer is back and better than ever.

Draya shed her baby weight just one week after giving birth to her second son Jru Scandrick, and now she’s out and about flaunting that afterglow and body for the world to admire. Rocking all white for Blac Chyna’s highly publicized Chymoji launch event, Draya let the girls out to play in a casual ‘fit complete with her usual dark locks and beat face. Needless to say, Orlando’s girl was looking good.

On the same note, we’ve been able to tune into her workout routines via Snapchat and it’s inspiring to watch a new mother balance work, health, and mommy-hood so effortlessly. Check out the accompanying photos of her incredible bod and get all the workout tea on her Snap (@superdraya) if you like what you see. But a few receipts below.

Yass, Draya.

PHOTO CREDIT: Splash News, Instagram