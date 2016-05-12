Rachael Ray Sent Rachel Roy A Bottle Of Wine After “Becky” Mix-Up

When the BeyHive attacks, it shows no mercy – a fact Rachel Roy knows all too well. Following the alleged 2014 Met Gala drama between Roy, Beyoncé, and Solange, the designer was already our prime “Becky with the good hair” suspect – and she only fueled speculation when she pointed out her “good hair” right after Lemonade dropped.

Of course, the BeyHive immediately swarmed Roy’s social media, but what’s kind of hilarious is Beyoncé’s cult following also went after celebrity cook Rachael Ray, mistaking her for Roy.

Now, Ray opens up about being sucked into the “Becky” drama. She told Us Weekly Magazine at the HealthCorps 10th Annual Garden Gala earlier this week: “Rachel [Roy] sent me flowers and I sent her a bottle, a big bottle of wine and a straw. [I was going to send Roy] Brunello di Montalcino, where I was married, but I said for our office to ask her office if she drinks red and if she didn’t drink red, to send Grande Dame. So I don’t know actually which one she got. I wrote the card and she got the straw and the booze.”

And she actually thought the mix-up was pretty funny.

“[It was] hilarious. I thought it was the coolest thing ever! I was like, ‘Are you kidding me? I’m even mentioned in the same sentence as these people? That’s insane. That’s awesome,’” she explained to Us with a laugh. “I think honestly that it was really much more uncomfortable for the rest of the people in that group than for me. I was like, ‘I’m mixed in with all of those peeps?! What the hell?!’”

“I mean, it’s so far removed from my life,” Ray added. “I’m a cook. I have a little talk show. We chit-chat.”

If you haven’t heard/seen Beyoncé’s visual album Lemonade, click here to see what all the fuss is about.

SOURCE: Us Magazine | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty