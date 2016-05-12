WATCH: Serena Williams Ate Dog Food & It Sent Her Straight To The Toilet

Serena Williams is a one-of-a-kind lady in more ways than one.

The tennis champion and world-renowned athlete was sitting in her Rome hotel room ahead of an impending match recently and suddenly grew curious about her dog’s food. According to Serena’s Snapchat, it looked really edible, so she wanted to try some. She soon realized that everything isn’t what it seems.

Here’s how she tells the story:

“So they have this menu for my dog, because Chip left his food, can you imagine?” She continued, “”And I promise you, I was like, ‘That looks so good.’ It was fresh greens and boiled chicken and beef and it was seared tenderly. It was just perfection. That looks like the best food. Better than my food… So today, I was like, I might wanna taste his food, so I order him the salmon and rice because I eat salmon and rice. Before you judge me, look at it. It’s kinda all mixed together. Come on, it looks good. I put some in his bowl. I’m like, what the heck, I’m gonna try a piece. So I ate a spoonful. Don’t judge me, I ate a spoonful!”

Welp, that happened. Watch Serena explain in the clip above.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty