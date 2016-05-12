What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: John Legend Defends Wife Chrissy Teigen, C.J. Wallace Stars In “Kicks,” & More

John Legend is taking up for his lady in a new tweet gone viral. Apparently new mom Chrissy Teigen went to dinner recently and people were upset about it to the point that they criticized her parenting style. Well, John reminded his wife’s critics that he’s the other half of the parenting equation. He tweeted:

Funny there's no dad-shaming. When both of us go out to dinner, shame both of us so Chrissy doesn't have to take it all. We'll split it. — John Legend (@johnlegend) May 11, 2016

Biggie Smalls’ son C.J. Wallace stars in the new film Kicks, due in theaters this July.

The film is about a young boy (Jahking Guillory) who dreams of owning a pair of Air Jordans. When he finally gets his kicks, they’re stolen and he has to “go on a dangerous mission through Oakland to retrieve them.” Stay tuned for more details and check out the promo shot above.

We’ve got a trailer on our hands for Assassin’s Creed, due in theaters this December.

Debuted on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the first look at the film shows Michael Fassbender being experimented on. THR reports: “The movie doesn’t seem to closely follow the popular video game franchise it’s based on. But most of the action does take place in medieval Spain, and there are plenty of rooftop running and fight scenes to keep fans interested. Directed by Justin Curzel, Assassin’s Creed also stars French actress Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons and Michael K. Williams. It hits theaters on Dec. 21.”

Captain America: Civil War helped Disney make history.

The coveted company earned a whopping $1 billion in just 128 days, according to the latest reports. From Box Office Mojo:

In just over four months, Disney’s domestic ticket sales in 2016 crossed $1 billion in a mere 128 days, a 37-day improvement on Universal’s record and the studio is showing no signs of slowing down. The record was achieved on May 7, 2016, just as Captain America: Civil War was in the midst of delivering the fifth largest opening weekend of all-time. Combined with Civil War, Disney’s animated smash hit Zootopia ($328M and counting) and the studio’s classic animated feature brought to life The Jungle Book ($287.6M and counting) pushed the studio over the $1 billion mark.

