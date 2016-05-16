WATCH: Juvenile Allegedly Punches Waffle House Customer

Just as Lil Wayne name-drops the Hot Boys in Ariana Grande’s new single “Let Me Love You,” fellow former group member Juvenile makes headlines for allegedly punching a Waffle House customer.

In the footage released by TMZ on Monday, May 16, the “Slow Motion” rapper can be seen punching a man who supposedly called his girlfriend a “hoe.” The gossip site reports: “Juvenile attacked a man at a Waffle House in South Carolina Friday night after the customer saw the rapper walk in and said, ‘Juvenile here, here come all the hoes now.'”

According to an eyewitness in the area on Friday, “Juvenile was with his girlfriend and his posse when the guy made the comment, and clearly felt his girlfriend had been insulted. Seconds later, Juvenile and some of his boys jumped the customer and beat him … as the surveillance video shows.”

The site goes on to say that Juvenile and the customer left following the brawl and there was no report filed; no one was available to complain once cops arrived an hour later.

Story developing…

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty