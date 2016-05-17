Ciara & Future’s Court Battle Begins, CiCi Loses Full Custody Bid

Ciara vs. Future has commenced.
The “Body Party” singer and her ex-fiancé were spotted in court in Atlanta on Monday after their issues took a turn for the worse back in January. If you’ll recall, Future hopped on Twitter and came for CiCi during a rant, in which he infamously called her a “controlling b*tch,” spoke about his alleged monthly $15K child support payments, and more.
This isn’t the first time the ex-couple’s drama has gone public, but for Ciara, it’s sure to be the last. She responded to her son’s father by filing a $15 million defamation lawsuit. Future quickly countersued.
From VladTV:
The lawsuit claimed that Future was maliciously trying to damage her career by speaking negatively to the public in reference to her. Directly following the news of the lawsuit announcement, email correspondence between both Ciara and Future’s lawyers were leaked to the public. In the chain of emails, Ciara’s lawyers draws several references to Future’s blow up via Twitter in January, and even suggests that if Future only apologized and retracted his statement regarding Ciara, the lawsuit would go away. However, instead of the situation blowing over, Future, countersued his baby’s mother claiming that her career was long over before his tweets came along. He even accuses Ciara of using Russell Wilson and their son to garner publicity. On Monday, alleged footage of both Ciara and Future going before the judge was captured in a grainy 15-second video.
An eyewitness also happened to run into the two on the elevator. Here’s what he says:
Seems like Ciara may have already won one battle. VladTV continues: “Apparently after just one day in court, Future finally removed the series of tweets taking aim at Ciara prior to him dropping, Purple Reign at the top of the year.”
There was also this little tidbit from Baby Future’s mom:
However, TMZ reports there is no way Ciara will get sole custody of little Future.
Future showed up and asked for joint custody, and the judge was squarely on his side, rejecting her arguments.
California courts favor joint custody, so the decision was in line with the law.
Stay tuned for more and view the super quick court footage just below.