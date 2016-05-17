Ciara & Future’s Court Battle Begins, CiCi Loses Full Custody Bid

Ciara vs. Future has commenced.

The “Body Party” singer and her ex-fiancé were spotted in court in Atlanta on Monday after their issues took a turn for the worse back in January. If you’ll recall, Future hopped on Twitter and came for CiCi during a rant, in which he infamously called her a “controlling b*tch,” spoke about his alleged monthly $15K child support payments, and more.

This isn’t the first time the ex-couple’s drama has gone public, but for Ciara, it’s sure to be the last. She responded to her son’s father by filing a $15 million defamation lawsuit. Future quickly countersued.

From VladTV:

The lawsuit claimed that Future was maliciously trying to damage her career by speaking negatively to the public in reference to her. Directly following the news of the lawsuit announcement, email correspondence between both Ciara and Future’s lawyers were leaked to the public. In the chain of emails, Ciara’s lawyers draws several references to Future’s blow up via Twitter in January, and even suggests that if Future only apologized and retracted his statement regarding Ciara, the lawsuit would go away. However, instead of the situation blowing over, Future, countersued his baby’s mother claiming that her career was long over before his tweets came along. He even accuses Ciara of using Russell Wilson and their son to garner publicity. On Monday, alleged footage of both Ciara and Future going before the judge was captured in a grainy 15-second video.

An eyewitness also happened to run into the two on the elevator. Here’s what he says:

So there I was, in the middle of a court run, I had to get copies of a file from a courtroom. Anyway I stepped off the elevator and I bump.. — Marcello Mendoza (@cellorockit) May 16, 2016

Into Ciara, mind you it didn't click that it was her, mostly because Ciara is beautiful and I kinda stammered like a bumbling fool. — Marcello Mendoza (@cellorockit) May 16, 2016

But, guys, Ciara is beautiful. Like really, really, beautiful. So a couple seconds pass by, and it still hasn't clicked in my head. — Marcello Mendoza (@cellorockit) May 16, 2016

Until I look ahead and see Future. And then it clicked. They're getting divorced. So I immediately make eye contact with both of them. — Marcello Mendoza (@cellorockit) May 16, 2016

They know I know. They just do, so future starts covering himself up but Ciara is a queen so she took it stride and waltzed into that court — Marcello Mendoza (@cellorockit) May 16, 2016

Meanwhile future looked like he was trying to catch up to his lawyers, and he looked furious and embarrassed. — Marcello Mendoza (@cellorockit) May 16, 2016

Moral of the story, men treat your woman good, or she'll take yo ass to court. — Marcello Mendoza (@cellorockit) May 16, 2016

Seems like Ciara may have already won one battle. VladTV continues: “Apparently after just one day in court, Future finally removed the series of tweets taking aim at Ciara prior to him dropping, Purple Reign at the top of the year.”

There was also this little tidbit from Baby Future’s mom:

Where There's FAITH, There's HOPE.

God is An Awesome God! ❤️ — Ciara (@ciara) May 16, 2016

However, TMZ reports there is no way Ciara will get sole custody of little Future.

Future showed up and asked for joint custody, and the judge was squarely on his side, rejecting her arguments.

California courts favor joint custody, so the decision was in line with the law.

Stay tuned for more and view the super quick court footage just below.

SOURCE: VladTV, TMZ, Twitter | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty