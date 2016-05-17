Watch This Video Of Lil Kim & Faith Evans Rapping During Tour Rehearsal

Faith Evans and Lil Kim have a checkered past, but they’ve put it all behind them in the name of music.

In a feat only Puff Daddy might attempt and succeed at, Faith and Kim were brought together to rehearse for the upcoming Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour. Footage made its way onto the internet via Diddy’s Snapchat account and shows Kim two-stepping and rapping her verse on Biggie’s “Get Money,” while Faith acts as her hype girl and dances in the background.

“FAMILY FOREVER!!! BADBOYfamilyreuniontour,” the original video caption reads.

In addition to Kim and Faith, Mase, Mario Winans, French Montana, 112, The LOX, Carl Thomas, and Total will all reunite for the official tour, which follows two sold-out NYC shows.

This is one for the history books. Tickets for the tour will be available to the general public this Friday, May 20 via LiveNation.

PHOTO & VIDEO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty