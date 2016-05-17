Kim K. Unmasks “Becky With The Good Hair,” Talks #BlacRob Pregnancy, Kylie & Tyga’s Split

Kim Kardashian is presently taking the Cannes Film Festival by storm, but in the midst of all the fun and fashion, the mom of two also managed to solve the number one mystery plaguing our minds: who is “Becky with the good hair?”

Thankfully, the entrepreneur and socialite (who recently vowed to gift the world nude selfies until death) came up with a pretty solid answer, slowly revealing her momager Kris Jenner as Becky on Snapchat. We’re not sure Kris knew she was being unmasked as she posed in a dress reminiscent of Blue Ivy’s Lemonade gown – she looked way too happy for a woman in danger of getting swarmed by the BeyHive.

“You guys, I found Becky,” Kim informed the world while Bey’s “Hold Up” played in the background. Check out the big reveal above.

On another note, Kim’s not above mentioning Rob and Blac Chyna‘s pregnancy, or Kylie Jenner‘s post-Tyga vibes. PEOPLE caught up with the most famous Kardashian at the de Grisogono terrace suite in Cannes earlier today, where she said of her brother’s bundle of joy: “Everyone is doing really great. Everyone is super excited.”

She also assured the site that Kylie is just “fine” after breaking up with her longtime boyfriend Tyga. Everything seems to be great with the krew.

SOURCE: PEOPLE | PHOTO & VIDEO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty