Could Kim Kardashian Be An International Instagram Spy? The Iranian Government Thinks So

Kim Kardashian definitely has a way of mind-f*cking us with those sexy selfies of hers, but could she be a real life mind-controlling secret agent? The Iranian government thinks so.

Today, reports about the famous mom being an Instagram spy began making their rounds on the internet, and her accusers were none other than officials from the Middle Eastern country. It may be a silly conspiracy theory to us, but according to Iran Wire, Iran’s cyberspace crimes unit is taking the matter seriously and warning users against indulging the entrepreneur and reality star on social media.

From Mic.com:

In new reports from the Iranian government’s organized cyberspace crimes unit, spokesman Mostafa Alizadeh said, “We are taking this very seriously.”

The agency has allegedly warned 170 Iranians about using the photo sharing app and engaging with the reality star, according to Iran Wire.

The publication alleges at least 29 users are being targeted for engaging with the jet-setting celebrity online, and another 170 are being warned about the star and her supposed elusive espionage plot with the social media platform.

Whether that’s actually the case or not is unclear, though the country has been making arrests for “un-Islamic selfies,” the BBC reported.

Neither Kim nor Instagram have responded to the accusations yet, but maybe Iran has a point. Check out the photos of Kim in the gallery below. They’re sure to keep you hypnotized, so all in all, it makes sense.

SOURCE: Mic.com | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty