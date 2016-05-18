The Shmurdas: GS9 Member Sentenced To Nearly A Century In Prison

Fans will scream “Free the Shmurdas” until they free ’em, but things are not looking good for GS9.

Last night, the Internet reeled from news concerning a “Brooklyn gangbanger” with ties to the crew. Twenty-four-year-old Rashid Derissant was sentenced to nearly a century in prison (98 1/3 years) on gang-related charges that include conspiracy, murder, attempted murder, and assault, the NY Daily News reports.

As for the specifics of his offenses, the site notes:

Derissant fatally gunned down a 19-year-old rival in a Brooklyn bodega in February 2013 and he tried to kill three others in the same incident, according to the office of Special Narcotics Prosecutor Bridget Brennan. In July 2014, he shot a 22-year-old woman, an innocent bystander, in the neck and hip, prosecutors said.

GS9 frontman Bobby Shmurda is set to face trial for the same conspiracy in September, and is currently doing his best to shed light on the alleged injustices he’s facing in court. Just a few months ago, Bobby had this to say about his charges, which, in addition to four counts of conspiracy, include two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, one count of reckless endangerment, and more:

“All of these alleged crimes, they saying that we murdered people and reckless endangerment, they have no evidence,” he told Revolt. “They have nothing. They put us together because these people were in my video. They don’t have nothing on us. I’ve been ready to go to trial and put in a 730 motion… and they’re still not ready for trial and now it’s on May 11th. After May, they’re probably going to push it back to August, September who knows.”

Indeed, Shmurda’s trial has been pushed back several times since then. We’ll continue to keep you updated.

SOURCE: NY Daily News, REVOLT | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty