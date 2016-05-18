Mariah Carey Still Doesn’t Know J.Lo & Can’t Say Anything Nice About Nicki Minaj

Your browser does not support iframes.

Shade queen Mariah Carey has arrived, darling.

Mimi took some time from her busy schedule to hit up Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live for a round of “Plead the Fifth” with host Andy Cohen on Tuesday, May 17. The game took an interesting turn after the “We Belong Together” singer confirmed she still doesn’t know Jennifer Lopez, before pleading the fifth when asked to say three nice things about hip-hop queen Nicki Minaj.

Clearly she’s not too fond of the Nickster following their American Idol feud, but Mariah does note she’s a big fan of Beyoncé and thinks Lemonade is great.

Watch Mimi explain her feelings about Jenny from the block in the video above. And enjoy a “Plead the Fifth” session full of tea below.

VIDEO SOURCE: BravoTV | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty