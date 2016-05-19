Proud Papa: Mathew Knowles Supports Beyonce At Houston Formation World Tour Stop

It’s rare that we see Mathew Knowles with Bey and the family, but we’re glad everything seemingly worked itself out.

Beyoncé’s dad was spotted supporting her Formation World Tour stop in Houston recently, flicking it up with the “Love Drought” singer, Solange, and his grandson Julez. Surprisingly, it was Tina Lawson who took and posted the photos for the world to see. The beauty and entrepreneur ended her marriage to Mathew after 30-plus years in 2011, and remarried actor Richard Lawson in 2015.

There’s no bad blood, though, as Miss Tina captioned the photo of Bey and Mathew: “Houston Concert proud dad!!!!” and the second with Solo and Julez: “Proud daddy and grandpa Houston.”

Rumor has it that Mathew inspired Bey’s country Lemonade track “Daddy Lessons,” but the former manager of Destiny’s Child spoke about his daughter’s visual album narrative back in April: “I can say I have never in my life hit my daughter…So she has never been a slave to the back of my hand, because I didn’t believe in that.”

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty