Hailey Baldwin Addresses Rumors She’s Feuding With Selena Gomez Over Bieber

Hailey Baldwin isn’t beefing with Selena Gomez.

The 19-year-old star caught up with Us Weekly at the opening of Magnum ice cream store in NYC on Wednesday, May 18, and quickly shut down rumors that she and Selena have been feuding over Justin Bieber. Hailey and Justin went public with their relationship back in January but have since called it quits, and as we all know, Justin and Selena have been on and off for years.

According to Hailey, there’s absolutely no truth to any beef. She told the site:

“I think it sucks that people try to start things like that. There’s never any truth to that, first of all. She’s a lovely girl. She’s very kind. Her and I have a lot of mutual friends and it’s all cool between everybody. We run in the same circles.”

There you have it, folks, nothing to see here – everyone’s getting along just fine. On another note, brighten up your Thursday afternoon with 31 smoking hot photos of model Hailey below. She’s one bad chick.

SOURCE: Us Weekly | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty