“I Lost My F*cking Mind:” Angie Martinez Details Time She Fought Wendy Williams At HOT 97

Angie Martinez and Wendy Williams had a longstanding feud following their time together at HOT 97, a brief moment in Angie’s career she details in her new book My Voice: A Memoir.

Though she says she no longer has any ill feelings toward Wendy and even watches her talk show sometimes, it’s clear there was a real issue between the two back in the day – and their eventual brawl may have been one of the reasons Wendy was let go from the station.

The YBF has the scoop:

In the book, Angie said Wendy would call EVERY rapper gay: “Everybody was gay to Wendy,” Martinez writes in the book, out Tuesday. “Every rapper you could think of in that era, I had heard Wendy Williams call them gay. Not one or two. Like every one of them.”

One day, Angie got fed up with Wendy’s snide comments and decided to confront her at the HOT 97 offices in Tribeca. That’s went ISH hit the fan. “I lost my f–king mind,” Angie said in the book. “Before I knew it I was swinging at her. It was a quick scuffle. It took only a few seconds for me to realize that she wasn’t really hitting me back — she was just trying to get me off of her.”

Luckily, a co-worker stepped in the break up the fight. But get this, after the two were separated, Wendy grabbed a MOP to defend herself. Angie said she “just stood there with it like she wanted to have some sort of sword fight or something. It was actually kind of funny, even in the moment.”

Both Angie and Wendy were suspended from HOT 97 after the fight in 1997, but Wendy was eventually let go, which resulted in Angie getting Wendy’s afternoon radio slot. “The truth is that if it wasn’t me it was gonna be somebody else,” Angie wrote. “She was disrespectful to so many people all the time.”

And, as far as her recent feelings toward Wendy, she admires her work in television: “I watch her TV talk show sometimes and she has really mastered her lane. I find myself watching and laughing out loud. I don’t have any ill feelings toward her.”

Stay tuned. We’re pretty sure Wendy will respond. My Voice: A Memoir is out now.

SOURCE: The YBF | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty