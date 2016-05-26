The Weeknd & Belly Just Say No to Donald Trump, Cancel “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Appearance

After hearing Donald Trump would be Jimmy Kimmel‘s guest for the evening, The Weeknd and rapper Belly canceled their Wednesday night appearance on the popular talk show.

Had all gone as planned, Belly and The Weeknd would have performed their 2015 collaborative track “Might Not.” Instead, the artist released a statement, in which he cited his disdain for Trump.

Courtesy of ET Online:

“I feel like the way I was raised was to be able to see through all the titles in this world — from religion to race,” Belly, 35, stated. “I just didn’t want to feel like I was a part of a celebration for somebody who has beliefs that majority of us don’t agree with.” The rapper, who is Muslim, said he is “on a campaign of positivity and love,” and that the business mogul’s statements condemning his religion run counter to his inclusive message. “I create songs people go to sleep and wake up to, songs that they fall in love to,” Belly said. “For me, being Muslim and being somebody that appreciates my access here in America, I love the fact that I’m able to be here.”

“To play my part in this business is a privilege and a beautiful thing. The fact that I could lose that ability through the actions of someone such as Donald Trump isn’t right to me. At all,” the artist added.

Though his musical career has been based in Ottawa, Ontario, Belly (real name Ahmad Balshe) was born in Jenin, Palestine. As for The Weeknd, he doesn’t seem to have a care in the world at the moment:

