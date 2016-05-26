Got the Receipts: Here’s Proof That Monica & Shannon Brown Are Not Splitting Up

Monica and Shannon Brown are one of our favorite couples, so when sh*t supposedly hit the fan in their marriage last month, we put in a prayer or two. It appears they were heard.

Mo’ shut down any and all divorce rumors with one swift move this morning. The sweet “Angel of Mine” singer posted a photo of her happy and handsome husband on Instagram and revealed a little about their recent trials and tribulations in the accompanying caption. She wrote in part:

“Last year I almost lost him to a car accident & the reality that we are not always in control set in.. Days, Nights, tons of surgeries all went by and no one knew but us.. I know God is able because one year later he’s back on the court, at full speed , doing everything he did before but even better… What’s on IG & TV isn’t real life.. What’s happening in your homes IS…”

Mid-April of this year, the internets reported Shannon had unfollowed his wife on Instagram after alleged screenshots of his out-of-pocket DMs popped up all over the web, alongside his alleged side-chick who asked to remain anonymous.

The baller denied cheating in a since-deleted post about his car wreck, writing, “I survived this, so you already know I could give two fucks about the lies they tell or the people that believe them. I got my own back. #InCaseYouWasWondering.”

In the same breath, Monica was supposedly spotted out and about without her wedding ring.

It’s all water under the bridge now – the Browns chose their family and what else can you do but respect it? Check out the gallery below to see why they have one of the strongest families in the game.

