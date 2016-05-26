Girl, Why? Kylie Jenner Reportedly Loaned Tyga an Insane Amount of Money When They Were Together

Kylie Jenner and Tyga went their separate ways earlier this month and have both been seen with new rumored boos just as cuffing season comes to an official close and the weather heats up.

According to a Radar Online report, however, there are some financial discrepancies that need to be worked out before they can completely move on with their new lives. The site paints Tyga as a broke struggle rapper, whose recent career endeavors were partly funded by his much younger girlfriend.

“Kylie had been bankrolling Tyga for well over a year and she’s finding herself short on cash as a result,” an insider revealed. The reality teen quickly got a harsh lesson in fiscal responsibility when she “begged” him to start paying her back. “He was shocked when she asked to be paid, telling her he thought the money was a gift, not a loan,” the insider said. “He’s a total loser and owes her over $2 million.”

The site goes on to say that mom Kris Jenner is livid and only recently found out about Kylie’s supposed generosity:

“Kylie had no choice but to admit it all to Kris, who absolutely hit the roof,” said the insider. “She threatened to go after him if Kylie didn’t ditch him.”

“She was always helping him, paying his legal bills when he was getting out of his record contract and she funding most of his latest album, which flopped,” continued the insider. “Kris now wants her on an accountancy course because she’s obviously completely clueless about money.”

Tyga remains unbothered by the whispers and even hit Instagram with a few photos showing off his bling and “focus.” Leave your thoughts below.

SOURCE: Radar Online | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Splash News