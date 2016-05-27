A Bunch of Baseball WAGs are Seriously Shading Evelyn Lozada

Bruce is a sneaker-obsessed pop culture junkie from Queens. He is a proud alumnus of St. John’s University. Bruce hails from Complex as a social media guru. He is also a Drake and Dipset apologist. He divides his time between watching ‘The Office’ reruns and trying to become the next Hank Moody...or Don Draper.

Los Angeles Dodgers player Carl Crawford may have some added motivation when it comes to Friday’s match-up against the Mets.

His fiancée, Evelyn Lozada, will be in the stands to cheer him on, but there’s no telling how the other WAGs will interact with her. Each time Lozada’s been in attendance, things didn’t go so smoothly.

“Typically, the wives and girlfriends (a.k.a. WAGs) of the players not only come to the games regularly, but they all sit together and root for the team collectively. The two times Evelyn attended a game — both before they were engaged — she sat behind the dugout instead and had no interaction with the other women,” a source close to the Dodgers’ WAG group told the NY Daily News.

Crawford played for the Tampa Bay Rays and was also an outfielder for the Boston Red Sox. His play this year has been mediocre and many of the other WAGs and his teammates are alleging that Evelyn is a gold digger because she isn’t publicly supporting her baby father during this rough patch in his career.

Hopefully Lozada can play nice with the rest of the teammates’ spouses and Crawford plays better in this weekend’s series.

