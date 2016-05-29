Victim From Irving Plaza Shooting Speaks Out

Wednesday, May 25th, proved to be a terrifying evening for many New Yorkers attending the T.I. concert at Irving Plaza.

The show was cut early due to a shooting in the VIP section. Based on evidence collected thus far, it’s alleged that Brooklyn rapper Troy Ave caused the ruckus, leaving one person dead and several others injured. One of the victims, model Maggie Carrie Heckstall (who can be heard in disturbing footage of the scuffle screaming that her leg that been shot) speaks out for the first time since the shooting. The Bronx native was shot in the leg while standing in the venue’s green room.

In the following morning, Heckstall shared an Instagram photo with the caption, “I’m SO VERY grateful for life.” Since her hospitalization, the model and aspiring musician shared an additional post updating her fans that she has no information on who shot her, and that she isn’t happy with how authorities have treated her since the incident:

Story developing…

SOURCE: VIBE | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

Also On Global Grind: