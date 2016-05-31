Steph Curry Breaks Records, Warriors On Their Way To NBA Finals

Steph Curry with the shot, boy!

Basketball fans all across the world tuned in as the Golden State Warriors defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder (96-88) in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals Monday night. But not only did the Warriors secure their spot in the NBA Finals after unexpectedly falling behind in the series (3-1), they broke records.

Steph Curry boasted a total of 36 points in Game 7 and in true Warrior-style, hit a 3-pointer with seconds left in the last quarter. The three ultimately helped Curry set the record for most three-pointers in a playoff series (32 three-pointers against OKC), yet another groundbreaking moment under his belt this year.

Steph Curry made 32 three-pointers vs Oklahoma City, the most ever in any @NBA playoff series. https://t.co/dgUzTAcI2m — Mike & Mike (@MikeAndMike) May 31, 2016

After their big win, Steph was heard describing the series as “a roller coaster ride,” while fellow teammate Klay Thompson spoke on how he approached his last face-off against OKC: “It’s gut-check time.”

"This whole playoff run has been a roller-coaster ride."-Steph Curry https://t.co/HzgTNRRZYy — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 31, 2016

Golden State is all set to play against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Finals, but first, a slow clap for a truly incredible win.

