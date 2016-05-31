CLOSE
Thirst Trap: Sexiest Celebrity Bodies During Memorial Day Weekend

It's the most wonderful time of the year.

View this post on Instagram

Weekend getaway

A post shared by Chanel Iman (@chaneliman) on

What can we say about Memorial Day Weekend, except that it was a ton of fun as usual…

All over the city, us regular folk ceremoniously started wearing less and going out more, hitting bars and parties in celebration of the warmer weather. And in celebrity land, it seems the place to be was near any body of water – except Drake‘s pool (a bigger pool than Ye’s), where women were getting K.O.’ed left and right in a well-documented brawl.

Needless to say, where there’s water, there are bikini bodies and where there are bikini bodies, there’s Global Grind. We scoped them out and here’s what we came up with: Chanel Iman is as stunning in a swimsuit as ever, Draya‘s snapback game is nothing to be played with, RHOA star Cynthia Bailey is coming for you young tenders, and prison did Gucci Mane‘s bod a lot of good.

View this post on Instagram

Find your peace💋 #xscapepuertorico

A post shared by Cynthia Bailey (@cynthiabailey10) on

Meanwhile, Eva Longoria was jumping for joy in her bikini while on honeymoon with her new husband José Antonia Bastón in the lakeside town of Valle de Bravo, Mexico.

View this post on Instagram

#Honeymoon #Bliss ❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) on

Check out more of our favorite celebs enjoying the sun via the gallery below. #BodyGoals.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Splash

