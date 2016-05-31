Verdict Is In: ‘The Shield’ Actor Who Murdered His Wife Won’t Be Back On TV For A Very Long Time

The Shield actor Michael Jace has been convicted of second-degree murder in the shooting death of his wife.

The 53-year-old father, who ironically played a cop on the aforementioned FX series, was arrested after shooting April Jace with a revolver that belonged to his father back in 2014. He wounded April once in her back and twice in her legs in front of his two young sons, one of whom testified about hearing his father say, “If you like running, then run to heaven,” during the attack.

From THR:

Savoy Brown, an adult son of April Jace, said the family was pleased with the verdict. He said watching Jace has been difficult for the family, and said he is hoping the actor, who bit his bottom lip when the verdict was read but showed no other emotion, will show his feelings when he is sentenced. Deputy District Attorney Tannaz Mokayef said the potential sentence would be 40 years to life in prison. She said during the trial that the actor was upset that his wife wanted a divorce and believed she was having an affair, although no evidence was presented during the trial that she was cheating.

It seems Jace is remorseful for killing April, 40, but still hoped to be convicted of voluntary manslaughter as opposed to murder; he felt the incident was a crime of passion.

In addition to a couple of TV roles, Jace has appeared in movies such as Forrest Gump, Planet of the Apes, and Cradle 2 the Grave. We are keeping their family and loved ones in our prayers at this time.

SOURCE: THR | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty