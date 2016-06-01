Shaquille O’Neal Is A Maniac On Lip Sync Battle

Shaquille O’Neal has always been known to bring the funny—and it was no different last night for his appearance on Lip Sync Battle.

The NBA legend rocked a wig, leg warmers and a gray sweatshirt as he channeled Jennifer Beals in 1983’s Flashdance. Shaq danced to “Maniac” by Michael Sembello from the film’s soundtrack.

This is a big year for Shaq, who’s set to be inducted into the 2016 Basketball Hall of Fame in September. His episode of Lip Sync Battle premieres on June 2nd.

Check out the teaser above.

Source: US Magazine|PHOTOCREDIT: Getty,Youtube

