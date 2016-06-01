CLOSE
Shaquille O’Neal Is A Maniac On Lip Sync Battle

He brought his 80s game to the show (leg warmers included).

Shaquille O’Neal has always been known to bring the funny—and it was no different last night for his appearance on Lip Sync Battle.

The NBA legend rocked a wig, leg warmers and a gray sweatshirt as he channeled Jennifer Beals in 1983’s Flashdance. Shaq danced to “Maniac” by Michael Sembello from the film’s soundtrack.

This is a big year for Shaq, who’s set to be inducted into the 2016 Basketball Hall of Fame in September. His episode of Lip Sync Battle premieres on June 2nd.

Check out the teaser above.

Source: US Magazine|PHOTOCREDIT: Getty,Youtube

hall of fame , jennifer beals , lip sync battle , nba , shaquille o'neal

