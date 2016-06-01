Rich The Kid & Lil Yachty “Fresh Off The Boat” (NEW VIDEO)

Surrounded by water and expensive yachts, Lil Yachty stays true to his name as he joins Rich The Kid for a new YungMik3 and Benny Flash-directed visual.

In their colorful, trippy video for “Fresh Off The Boat,” Rich and Yachty flash stacks of cash and rap about White women with booty and getting more money, of course. The ATLien collaboration comes on the heels of Rich’s Trap Talk mixtape released last month, which boasted features from Ty Dolla $ign and Migos, as well as production from 808 Mafia and Zaytoven.

As for their latest, “Fresh off the Boat” is from Yachty and Rich’s impending joint tape effort Lil Boat and the Goat, due out this summer. Watch the clip above and let us know what you think.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Quality Control