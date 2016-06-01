Coco Austin Reveals Why Sex With Ice-T Is Totally Different Now

Coco and her daughter Chanel Nicole give us ladies baby fever in the worst way.

The new mom has been gushing about her 6-month-old daughter ever since she gave birth, posting the most adorable photos of Baby Chanel in heels and more on Instagram. Now, as her mini-me hits her half-year milestone, Coco is letting us in on what motherhood has been like and how it’s affected her relationship with Ice-T.

After dishing her thoughts on more kids and breastfeeding, Coco admits sex with her husband of fourteen years is suddenly different now that they have a newborn around. Who would’ve guessed?

Here are a few excerpts, via E!:

On her post-pregnancy glow:

“I’m awesome. I think you can tell by all the pictures and all the video, I’m just glowing,” she smiled. “It’s funny, when you’re pregnant, everybody’s like, ‘You’re glowing! You’re glowing!’…But now is when I feel like I’m glowing.”

On Baby Chanel being her BFF:

“I do feel so good, I never imagined that I’d feel this way towards a little human being. She’s my everything, and she’s literally my bestie. We’re with each other every second of the day. She sleeps with Ice [T] and I. She’s with me in the kitchen, the bathroom, the shower. She’s my little water baby. I take her to baths and everything.”

On wanting more kids:

“This is my new thing. I could have a hundred of these little things.”

On her obsession with breastfeeding:

“I’m kind of obsessed with [breastfeeding] actually,” she told us. “She’s 6 months now, but for a good 5 months she was great at breastfeeding. Just recently she got a little congested and, since then, it was hard for her to drink from my boob so I had to force the bottle in her mouth. Now that it’s cleared up, she wants the bottle more, and it hurt my feelings…I’m doing whatever I can because now she’s growing and she needs more milk…so I’m going from breastfeeding to formula, breastfeeding to formula, but I wish she would want a little more of me.”

On her fear that she wouldn’t be able to breastfeed:

“I got breast implants so I’m wasn’t sure if I could even breastfeed…I was hoping I’d be one of those women who can because my whole family have been really pro-breastfeeding.” Luckily it wasn’t an issue. “Thank God, she took the boob instantly so she was like a pro. With breastfeeding, I know its liquid gold. I know it’s good for her hair, her eyes, her skin and just developing all the organs and everything so I was forcing the issue on her.”

On sex with Ice-T:

“Sex after a baby is definitely different. We plan it out now, but we plan around it now. Before it was just like whatever goes. But now it’s all planned out, like we’re gonna go to dinner, and get down at this time. But I have it all coordinated now. I’m very organized.”

You’ve got to love Coco. Check out a few more tidbits from her interview, plus fourteen crazy cute pictures of her in mommy mode, below.

SOURCE: E! Online | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram