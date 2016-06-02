An Unexpected Launch From Jhene Aiko

She’s become famous for her euphoric vocals and signature bohemian style. And now, Jhene Aiko is giving her fans the perfect summer sandals.

The songstress has partnered with Teva to launch the footwear brand’s first celebrity collaboration. The collection is founded on the premise of love of travel, adventure, and self-discovery.

“Through this collaboration with Teva, I was able to shape my journey and story into a new creative outlet that, just like my style, is comfortable and easy-going,” Jhene said. “This collection is an offering to my fans and friends and is meant to show you that you can do anything in Teva sandals.”

Teva x Jhene Aiko offers three styles, each inspired by the friendship bracelets she exchanged with her siblings while growing up. With an affordable price range of $60-$70, it’s never been easier to bring a touch of Jhene to your closet.

