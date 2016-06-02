ScHoolboy Q & Kanye West “THat Part” (NEW VIDEO)

When ScHoolboy Q and Kanye West link up, you can bet the outcome is provocative, if nothing else.

We’re taken through a series of fun houses in the new video for their catchy collaborative track, “THat Part.” Each room features beautiful, curvy women showing off their goods, as the rappers spit about independent chicks, strippers, and more. Without mentioning her name, ‘Ye even references wife Kim K., who he says is the “female O.J.”

Backed by men in masks, ScHoolboy Q, ‘Ye, and directors Collin Tilley and THe Little Homies, deliver a visual that’s trippy, fun, and quite frankly, sort of eerie.

ScHoolboy Q’s next album is out July 8. Watch the clip above and let us know what you think below.

VIDEO CREDIT: Vevo