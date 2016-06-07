MAZEL TOV! Jurnee Smollett-Bell & Husband Josiah Bell Expecting First Child

Congrats are in order for actress Jurnee Smollett and her husband Josiah Bell; they are expecting their first child together.

The Underground star hit Instagram with the official announcement last night, writing under a photo of her and her hubby holding her small baby bump:

“He+Me+Baby= Three. So in love with this beautiful blessing God has given us. #WeArePregnant!!”

It seems her older brother, Empire actor Jussie Smollett, is just as geeked to welcome a niece or nephew to the family. He reposted the adorable photo of his little sis and brother-in-law and captioned it:

My little baby is having a baby!!!!!!!! @jurneebell I remember mommy giving birth to you and now you’re about to have a baby of your own. I love you so so so so much. This is the most blessed event in life and you & @josiahbell are built for it. Love y’all so much. #BabyBell is coming! 🙌🏿#UncleJussieForTheSecondTime #Repost

Check out Jurnee’s original post above and join us in congratulating her beautiful family.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Global Grind