Snoop Dogg & Wiz Khalifa “Kush Ups” (NEW MUSIC)

With the arrival of Uncle Snoop’s Cool Aid LP quickly approaching, he has teamed up with Wiz Khalifa on “Kush Ups.”

Sampling Uncle Luke’s 1991 classic “I Wanna Rock (Doo Doo Brown),” “Kush Ups” is the perfect marriage of a smoker’s anthem and a club smash.

“My weed man got the hook up, rolling up another pound every time you look up,” raps Wiz Khalifa. “Big ass joints the ones that leave you shook up.”

Snoop and Wiz will be co-headlining the “High Road Tour” together this summer. It kicks off on July 20 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

In other news, Wiz released the visual to his Rico Love-assisted single “Celebrate.” Check it out below.