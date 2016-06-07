Nina Sky “Champion Lover” (NEW MUSIC)

Apple Music’s Ebro Darden premiered Nina Sky‘s newest single “Champion Lover” on Beats 1 Radio Monday night, and we’ve got to say, we love what we’re hearing.

The playful track that takes us back to the group’s early pop/dancehall-infused “Move Your Body” days – and in true Nina Sky style, it’s just what we need to get right as the city heats up ahead of the summer season.

“You’re a winner, baby you’re a winner/Champion lover, number one spot on top,” they sing calmly over a mid-tempo beat that’s sure to get you dancing.

“Champion Lover” will be on their new project Brightest Gold. The single will be released on June 24th officially, but you can preorder it here on iTunes now. Take a listen below and let us know what you think.

PHOTO CREDIT: Nina Sky