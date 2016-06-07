Who’s Lying? Momma Dee Spills Tea About Erica Dixon Being Fired From ‘LLHH: ATL’

The Love & Hip-Hop: ATL drama continues…

Earlier today, Momma Dee spilled tea about her son’s former fiancée, Erica Dixon, being fired from the reality series, claiming it was Erica’s unwillingness to drop a “false report” that got her booted from the show.

Lil Scrappy‘s mother explains in an interview with Periscope radio show PB-N-Tea:

“I don’t know where she is, all I know is she went against the grain. For those that bite the hands that feed it, they should follow the same way.”

Though we’re not totally sure what Momma Dee meant by that remark, she follows up with this clear tea, courtesy of CentricTV:

“Erica did a false report. At the reunion she said that she was in fear of her life. Never once was Erica in fear of her life on that stage, so she lied,” Momma Dee said in reference to a restraining order Dixon had placed on Scrappy, who is the father of her daughter, Emani.

“VH1 told her to take it back and to drop the restraining order because you’re lying. She refused…she’s fired,” Momma Dee adds.

“Her strategy and her lawyer’s strategy was to make Scrappy seem as though he’s violent. If you could prove that he was violent then is he fit to keep his daughter. Her strategy was smart, but failed when it came down to reality TV.”

Erica got word of Momma Dee’s interview and took to Instagram to post her response. It appears she wasn’t fired at all.

“I’ll just let this sit right here….” Erica writes in her accompanying caption.

Looks like Momma Dee spoke way too soon.

SOURCE: CentricTV | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty