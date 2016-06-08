BaeWatch? The Surprising Woman Flirting With 50 Cent

There’s still some love left between 50 Cent and Daphne Joy.

It was a little rocky for a moment there when Daphne started dating Jason Derulo, a move Fiddy wasn’t feeling at all, but it seems any bad blood between the “I’m The Man” rapper and his son’s mother has totally dissipated. We’ll even go as far as to say 50 wants that old thing back.

Yesterday, Joy hit Instagram with a photo of one of her favorite moments with little Sire Jackson – and her baby daddy reposted the pic with some thoughts of his own. In her caption, referencing her son, she said “so blessed to have amazing protective men in my life who love me unconditionally,” and 50 let her know that he’s also protecting her, winky emoji included.

Will Daphne and 50 work things out in the near future? We’ll just have to wait and see.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Splash News