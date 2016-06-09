Watch Kevin Gates Show This Fan How He Really Feels

After dating his cousin for two years, “2 Phones” rapper Kevin Gates got his mind right, found himself a more appropriate girlfriend, married her, and got back to making hits—as he should. With that said, you would think he’d appreciate the fans who stuck by him, even with all the strange happenings. But no, not quite.

In a new video that’s making its rounds on the Internet, one of Kevin’s fans runs into him outside of a tattoo parlor and shows the rapper a ton of love. It appears as though Kevin stops to give the fan some camera time, but instead of being friendly as they record the video, the rapper hilariously doesn’t smile or speak, and then walks off.

It’s possible Kevin thought he was taking a photo, then slowly realized it was a video… but ether way, once the video ends, Kevin goes about his business, with not even so much as a “Bye” for the fan.

Watch the hilarity above—and read about his familial relations here if you’re interested.

PHOTO & VIDEO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty