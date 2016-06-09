Wale “Her Wave” (NEW MUSIC)

Wale is back with another one.

The D.C. rapper released a new track titled “Her Wave” and it’s all about how nasty he likes to get in the bedroom. Produced by Habib, August Grant, & Channel 3, Wale tugs at our more sensual side with his smooth bars and calming voice.

“Don’t give my love away… Don’t give my love away… Cuz I know you got that wave everybody ride,” he teases. Wale’s fifth studio solo album Shine is on its way, but for now, enjoy his first single off the project – “PYT” – here, plus his latest offering “Her Wave” below.

We f*ck with it.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty