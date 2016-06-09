New Low: Columbus Short Is Having the Worst Day Ever

Can Columbus Short still turn things around?

The troubled actor has been on a seriously damaging streak ever since he got booted from Scandal following domestic violence allegations. More than two years later, not much has changed.

The most recent reports claim Short was sentenced to 30 days in jail after violating his probation in connection to an assault case. The same reports say he failed a drug test. His drug of choice? Weed.

From Daily Mail:

The judge sentenced the 33-year-old to 30 days in jail as well as six months in a residential drug treatment program when the actor appeared in court for a progress report on Wednesday. Short’s lawyer argued that the actor’s sister had passed last week from heart failure, yet the defense did not win over the judge, adds TMZ. The actor, who was taken in to complete 24 days in jail as he had been in custody for six, found himself apologizing, TMZ adds.

Short hasn’t been doing well on the community service front either. The site continues:

The website also adds that, according to prosecutors, the actor has clocked in zero hours of community service. His attorney, Ludlow B. Creary, says he expects his client will be released soon. He says Short has no comment on the court’s findings.

Back in September, Short pled “No Contest” to a felony count of assault after knocking a man out and breaking his nose. Daily Mail reports, “Short was sentenced to three years’ probation and two months of community labor, and he must take 26 anger-management classes.”

