The Queen Bee: North West Channels Lil Kim

Lil Kim‘s legacy is seeping into the next generation, by way of celebrity cool kid North West.

Like many other toddlers her age, Nori loves to play dress up, this time channeling the Queen Bee in a purple princess dress and matching wig that screamed ’90s hip-hop. Kim Kardashian shared the adorable photos of Nori just ahead of her third birthday this Wednesday, June 15. What do we think? Nailed it!

“Lil Kim vibes?!?!” Kim K. wrote on Snapchat as she watched her daughter play with dolls in a child-friendly look, loosely reminiscent of Lil Kim’s NSFW 1999 MTV VMAs ‘fit.

Kim K. and the Queen haven’t been spotted together since March, but clearly Nori’s got her mom covered on the Junior Mafia front.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram