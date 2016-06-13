Desiigner Says He’s Never Been To Atlanta & Never Met Any Of His “Broads”

Boy, whet?!

With his hit single “Panda” one of the most-played records of 2016, 19-year-old Brooklyn native Desiigner revealed some important facts about the song’s lyrics.

During an interview with Billboard, G.O.O.D Music newcomer Desiigner admitted he’s never been to Atlanta and hasn’t met any of his “broads” in person. Apparently, the “broads” Desiigner is referring to on “Panda” is actually one young woman he met on Facebook.

“I’ve never been to Atlanta. We never met in person. She just said she was from ATL, so I was like, ‘All right — I got broads in Atlanta.’ It’s real life, you feel me? I put real-life sh*t in my songs.”

Interesting.

